Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Strong Hold Mid-Week, Total Inches Towards 155 Cr

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Directed by Mohit Suri, “Saiyaara” is consistently performing well at the box office. The film had earned a total India net of 132.25 crores in the first five days and on the sixth day, Wednesday, July 23rd, it also recorded a strong collection of around 21 crores (initial estimate). With this, the total India net collection of the film in 6 days has reached 153.25 crores.

“Saiyaara” started with 21.5 crores on the first day July 18th, followed by 26 crores on Saturday and 35.75 crores on Sunday with a great growth. On Monday, there was a slight decline with 24 crores and on Tuesday with a slight growth with 25 crores. Now the collection of 21 crores on Wednesday proved that the film is maintaining its hold even in weekdays.

The total Hindi occupancy of the film on Wednesday was 36.29%, which indicates a stable performance.

The story of the film revolves around two characters named Vaani and Krish, who connect with each other through writing and music. This musical love story not only connects on an emotional level, but its cinematography and music also give a special experience to the audience. This film is getting tremendous response especially among the young audience.

“Saiyaara” is presented by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri. The pairing of Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in the film has been liked by the audience and it is considered to be a big film in the career of both of them.

Looking at the pace of the film so far, it is being estimated that its first week can reach 175 crores. The film’s earnings can pick up even more pace in the weekend.

