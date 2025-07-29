Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 25: Total 52.23 Cr India Net

Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 25: ‘Metro… In Dino has made its way at the box office at a slow but steady pace since its release on July 4, 2025. Monday, July 28, was the 25th day of the film’s release, and according to early figures from Sacnilk, the film recorded a net collection of 0.13 crores on this day. With this, the film’s total India Net collection has been 52.23 crores, India Gross 62.4 crores, and Worldwide collection 68.11 crores.

The film grossed 26.85 crores in the first week, 17.15 crores in the second week, and 6.6 crores in the third week. The film gradually attracted audiences based on its content, and its hold became stronger due to word of mouth.

‘Metro… In Dino, it is the spiritual sequel of 2007’s Life in a… Metro’. The film presents today’s urban life, the complexity of relationships, and emotional challenges very seriously, which is why it is becoming popular, especially among the youth.

Powerful actors like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have played their characters with full intensity in the film. Every character has a different story, which touches some of the other viewers.

Pritam provides the film’s music and attracts the audience’s attention due to the soundtrack. Its songs are trending on social media, especially among the youth; its melody and lyrics are being liked a lot.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film’s cinematography is done by Abhishek Basu and Bodhaditya Banerjee, and Satish Gowda edits it. The film is about 159 minutes long, but its emotional depth keeps the audience hooked until the end.

Although the film had a slow start, it is now slowly reaching the audience that likes content-driven films. This film is an example of how, with a good story and acting, films can reach the heights of success even without noise.

