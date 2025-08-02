Rakul Preet Singh: Making Waves in London

Rakul Preet Singh, the talented Indian actress known for her versatile roles in both Hindi and South Indian cinema, is currently enjoying a vacation in London. Amidst her busy schedule, she took some time off to relax and recharge, and what better way to do that than by hitting the pool?

Spotted donning a stylish swimsuit, Rakul was seen making the most of her leisurely moments by taking a lap in the swimming pool. With an impressive time of just one minute to finish a racing lane, it’s clear that she’s not only enjoying her time off but also maintaining her fitness.

Checkout the post:

This getaway comes at a perfect time for Rakul, as she gears up for the release of her latest movie De De Pyaar De 2. Fans are eagerly anticipating her performance and the unique storyline, which is set to showcase her acting prowess once again. As she immerses herself in the beauty of London, her dedication to her craft remains evident, and her followers can’t wait to see what she has in store next.

While she enjoys her time off, Rakul also gears up for her next major project. She stars in De De Pyaar De 2, a highly anticipated sequel to the hit romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. The film, directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, features a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan alongside Rakul. The announcement of the sequel in March 2024 has sparked excitement among fans eager for more romantic antics.

Rakul Preet Singh continues to capture hearts with her engaging presence, balancing relaxation and work beautifully. Fans eagerly await the release of De De Pyaar De 2 and look forward to more updates on her adventures, both in the pool and on set.