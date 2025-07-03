Ramayana Full Cast Revealed: From Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to Amitabh Bachchan, Bobby Deol and others

Considered to be one of the grandest films ever made in the history of Indian cinema, the first look of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has finally come in front of the audience today. India’s biggest superstars are going to be seen together in this mega budget mythological saga. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Shri Ram, while Sai Pallavi Devi is playing the role of Sita.

Kannada superstar Yash, who became famous worldwide with KGF, will be seen in the role of Ravana in this film. At the same time, Sunny Deol will be seen in the role of Lord Hanuman, which is a very strong and passionate character.

The entire cast of the film is as grand as its story. Ravi Dubey will be seen in the role of Laxman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Anil Kapoor as Janak, Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthra, Bobby Deol as Kumbhakaran, Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishan, Vikrant Massey as Meghnad, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Mohit Raina as Shiva, Kunal Kapoor as Indra and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva.

The music of this mythological film is as huge as its vision. The responsibility of the music of the film is in the hands of two giants Oscar winner A.R. Rahman and Hollywood music legend Hans Zimmer.

‘Ramayana’ is not just a film, but a modern depiction of Indian culture and heritage, which is decorated with grandeur, emotions and technical excellence. Not only India, but the audience from all over the world is eagerly waiting to watch this film.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan is all set to write a new chapter in Indian cinema.

