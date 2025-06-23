Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7

India’s most celebrated OTT and web entertainment awards night, IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7, lit up the glamour quotient with the who’s who of OTT/ digital and Bollywood entertainment walking the red carpet in style. Hosted at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday, 19 June, the event stood true to its legacy of being India’s Biggest and Most Credible Web Entertainment Awards.

Backed by leading partners, the seventh edition was bigger and grander, honouring excellence in the digital content landscape with a spectacular evening of stars, celebrations, and cinematic brilliance.

This year, the star-studded guest list featured an incredible line-up of talent including:

Manoj Bajpayee, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jitendra Kumar, Divyanka Tripathi, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Leone, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gurmeet Choudhary, Shaheer Sheikh, Barkha Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha & Rajkummar Rao, Sonali Kulkarni, Zahan Kapoor, Chum Darang, Sparsh Shrivastava, Purav Jha, Ishwak Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Malavika Mohanan, and Anjali Anand, among many others.

From high-voltage glamour to heartfelt moments and iconic wins, the evening saw participation from the biggest OTT platforms, digital creators, and entertainment personalities who have made waves with their work in the past year.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 yet again lived up to its reputation — a night where talent meets celebration and creativity meets recognition, honouring the brightest stars in the digital galaxy.

Title Partner: DishTV Watcho

Powered By: Bajaj Almond Drops, Lacto Calamine

In Association With: Royal Ranthambore Premium Glassware, TV9 Bharatvarsh

Radio Partner: Radio City

Outdoor Partner: Art Media

Support Partners: Think Events, White Apple

An Initiative by: IWMBuzz Live