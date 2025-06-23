India’s most celebrated OTT and web entertainment awards night, IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7, lit up the glamour quotient with the who’s who of OTT/ digital and Bollywood entertainment walking the red carpet in style. Hosted at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday, 19 June, the event stood true to its legacy of being India’s Biggest and Most Credible Web Entertainment Awards.

Backed by leading partners, the seventh edition was bigger and grander, honouring excellence in the digital content landscape with a spectacular evening of stars, celebrations, and cinematic brilliance.

This year, the star-studded guest list featured an incredible line-up of talent including:

Manoj Bajpayee, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jitendra Kumar, Divyanka Tripathi, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Leone, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gurmeet Choudhary, Shaheer Sheikh, Barkha Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha & Rajkummar Rao, Sonali Kulkarni, Zahan Kapoor, Chum Darang, Sparsh Shrivastava, Purav Jha, Ishwak Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Malavika Mohanan, and Anjali Anand, among many others.

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953126

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953127

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953128

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953129

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953130

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953131

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953132

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953133

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953134

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953135

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953136

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953137

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953138

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953139

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953140

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953141

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953142

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953143

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953144

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953145

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953146

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953147

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953148

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953149

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953150

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953151

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953152

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953153

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953154

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953155

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953156

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953157

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953158

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953159

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953160

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953161

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953162

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953163

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953164

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953165

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953166

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953167

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953168

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953169

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953170

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953171

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953172

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953173

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953174

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953175

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953176

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953177

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953178

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953179

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953180

From high-voltage glamour to heartfelt moments and iconic wins, the evening saw participation from the biggest OTT platforms, digital creators, and entertainment personalities who have made waves with their work in the past year.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 yet again lived up to its reputation — a night where talent meets celebration and creativity meets recognition, honouring the brightest stars in the digital galaxy.

Title Partner: DishTV Watcho
Powered By: Bajaj Almond Drops, Lacto Calamine
In Association With: Royal Ranthambore Premium Glassware, TV9 Bharatvarsh
Radio Partner: Radio City
Outdoor Partner: Art Media
Support Partners: Think Events, White Apple
An Initiative by: IWMBuzz Live