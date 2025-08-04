Pati, Patni Aur Panga Review: ‘Masala’ entertainment, Rubina-Abhinav shine, Hina-Rocky fail to impress

When you mix celebrity couples, unscripted banter, playful drama, and a splash of Indian-style humour, what do you get? Pati, Patni Aur Panga, Colors TV’s latest offering, kicked off its grand premiere with a full dose of laughter, spice, and good old desi entertainment. Riding high on the wave of success created by Laughter Chefs, this new show aims to bring variety back to Indian TV with a fresh, celeb-powered twist.

A Starry Start

Right from the word go, the sets burst into energy as real-life couples took centre stage. From Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s effortless chemistry to Sudesh and Mamta Lehri’s surprisingly endearing camaraderie, the premiere was packed with moments that made you chuckle, grin, and occasionally go “aww.” The first segment, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, saw Rubina turning the heat up with a fiery, crowd-cheering performance that set the tone for the rest of the episode.

Rubina–Abhinav: Real, Raw, and Radiant

Rubina and Abhinav continue to charm as one of TV’s most naturally synced couples. Their back-and-forths were never over-the-top, and that easy flow between them was hard to miss. Whether it was poking fun or sharing mini-stories from their life, this duo brought a certain calm charisma to the chaos around them.

Gurmeet-Debina & Sudesh-Mamta: Surprise Packages

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee brought their own seasoned flair, composed yet entertaining. But it was Sudesh Lehri and wife Mamta who stood out as the unexpected surprise. Known for his comic timing, Sudesh seamlessly blended into the new format, while Mamta’s quiet wit added balance to the madness.

Hiccups in the Hina–Rocky Chapter

On the flip side, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, a couple known for their social media charm and strong off-screen presence, seemed slightly out of sync with the mood of the show. Their interactions lacked spark, and while their effort was visible, the magic didn’t quite land. But in a show like this, one can only hope for a stronger comeback in the episodes to follow.

The rest win it in their own unique ways.

Hosts Who Carry the Show

Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre as hosts bring in glamour and grounding in equal measure. Munawar’s infectious laugh and spontaneous style pair surprisingly well with Sonali’s poised elegance. Together, they form a duo that balances the madness of the couples with just the right amount of control and charisma.

So, is it worth it? Absolutely. Pati, Patni Aur Panga is your weekly dose of unfiltered fun, served hot with desi tadka. It isn’t about deep emotions or scripted drama; it’s about celebrating couples as they are: raw, imperfect, and wonderfully entertaining. Rubina and Abhinav shine brightest, while the others have their own moments of spark.