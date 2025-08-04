Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kapil confronts his ex-girlfriend at Adit’s house; Adit warns Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) and Mangal’s (Deepika Singh) rapport going back and forth owing to the interference coming from others. Initially, it was Ishana who plotted against Kapil and brought his image down before Mangal and Adit (Naman Shaw). However, when things looked better again, the Teej celebration brought Adit and Mangal’s rapport resurfacing after Adit ended Mangal’s fast by making her drink water. However, Kapil and Mangal sorted out this huge misunderstanding, too. But now, Kapil’s past came knocking at the door again, and this threatened to ruin his happiness.

As we know, Kapil got into a mood swing the moment he saw Mangal wearing a particular red saree. Kapil was later seen getting frantic calls from a girl who wished to meet him. Kapil met her too, which resulted in him being all the more tense. Adit watched Kapil’s weird reactions when he met the girl without anyone’s knowledge. Adit’s car hit a girl and that girl turned out to be the same one whom Kapil met. Adit wanted to expose Kapil’s secret and brought her to his house.

The upcoming episode will see Adit being sure of the girl being connected to Kapil in some way. The moment Kapil’s name is taken, the girl will react, and this will be noticed by Adit. Adit will now call Kapil for a meal at home and will ask Mangal to cook. Amidst this, he will ask the stranger girl to rest in his house till she is better. Even while Mangal questions Adit on letting a stranger into the house, Adit will warn Mangal about a storm coming her way.

Amidst this, Kapil will spot the girl in Adit’s house and will confront her. It will now be interesting to see if Adit notices this interaction and whether he will make Mangal too aware of the same.

What is the story of Kapil’s past with the girl?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.