The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee Returns, Jaideep Ahlawat to Play Main Villain

Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular and favorite web series ‘The Family Man’ has now been officially announced and its release date has also been revealed. The series will stream in November 2025 and its post-production work is currently going on in full swing.

Manoj Bajpayee is once again returning to the character of Srikant Tiwari, but this time there will be a tremendous twist in the story, as Jaideep Ahlawat is going to enter as the main villain in this season.

The story of Season 3 will show Srikant’s dual life in more depth, on one hand, the security of the nation, on the other hand, the responsibilities of the family. This time the level of conflict and emotion will be even higher.

Old characters like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Dilip Tahil will be seen back in the show.

Along with this, Tamil star Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Shreya Dhanwantri, Seema Biswas, Vipin Kumar Sharma, Harman Singha and Gul Panag will also be included in the show.

Prime Video recently shared the first poster of Season 3 on Instagram, in which Manoj Bajpayee is in focus as Srikant. The caption read, “All eyes on our family men #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.”

Now it remains to be seen how Srikant Tiwari manages to save his family while saving the country this time and will the enemy this time (Jaydeep Ahlawat) be more dangerous than before?