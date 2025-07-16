Special Ops 2 To Gutar Gu 3: Hot OTT Releases This Week (July 14–July 20)

As we enter another week, there are going to be many interesting releases in the OTT world, including crime action, emotional drama, and thriller. And if you want to treat yourself with something new and powerful to watch for the week, then this list is for you.

1) Zee5 – The Bhootni

This is a comedy horror film directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt. Starring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari, this film is a perfect watch for those who love light-hearted drama and comedy. It was released on 1 May 2025 in theaters and now you can stream online from July 18 at 8:00 PM onwards ok Zee5 and Zeecinema.

2) Hotstar – Special Ops 2

The second season Special Ops is all set to arrive soon. It is jointly directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair and also produced by Neeraj Pandey. After the successful first season, the second season stars Karan Tacker, Kay Kay Menon, Gautami Kapoor and others, this web series will release on OTT platform Hotstar on July 8. Also, all the episodes will be available.

3) MX Player – Gutar Gu 3

This young adult drama, which was first released in 2023, is coming up with a third season after the successful first and second seasons. The third season brings back Ashlesha Thakur as Ritu and Vishesh Bansal as Anuj, once again winning hearts. It is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment and Achin Jain. The series will stream online on Amazon MX Player from July 17 for free.

4) Amazon Prime Video – Kuberaa

Starring an amazing bunch of actors, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil, this crime drama is a perfect treat for viewers. It is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. It will stream online from July 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Amazon Prime Video – The Summer I Turned Pretty

This is an American coming-of-age romantic drama series casting Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in the lead. It was created by Jenny Han and based on the novel trilogy of the same name. The TV series was released today on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.