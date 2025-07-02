What to Watch This Week (June 30 – July 6): Top OTT Releases on Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar & Prime Video

This week, there are going to be many interesting releases in the OTT world, including crime dramas based on true events, emotional journeys, thriller finales and social satires. If you are looking for something new and powerful to watch for the week, then this list is for you.

Sony LIV – The Hunt

Release Date: July 4, 2025

This series, which shows the CBI investigation based on the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, is based on a true case. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and led by Amit Sial, the show brings forth that historic investigation through the eyes of an honest SIT chief. An intense and gripping series that will make you think.

ZEE5 – Kaalidhar Laapata

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Directed by Madhumita, this emotional drama film is the story of a middle-aged man (Abhishek Bachchan) who is struggling with memory loss and loneliness. When he meets Ballu, an 8-year-old orphan living on the streets, both their lives change. The film is a remake of the Tamil film KD Karuppudurai and has been appreciated at international film festivals.

JioHotstar – Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Finale)

Release Date: July 3, 2025

It’s time for the climax of Madhav Mishra’s next big case! There is now one episode left to reveal the truth of Raj Nagpal’s murder case. Fans on social media have created various theories about the killer. CCTV footage, a milk bottle and a mysterious drug all together are creating a puzzle, whose end everyone wants to know.

Prime Video – The Traitors (Finale Episode 10)

Release Date: July 3, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM

Karan Johar hosted reality show The Traitors has moved towards its grand finale. With just one episode left, all eyes are on who will win this mind game. Names like Urfi Javed, Harsh Gurjal, Purav Jha and Apoorva Mukhija are still in the race. Don’t miss this finale episode full of deception, friendship and intrigues.

Prime Video – Uppu Kappurambu

Release Date: July 4, 2025

The story of a fictional village where the crematorium runs out of space, and the villagers have to come up with strange and funny ways to deal with this bizarre situation. It is a social satire comedy starring Keerthy Suresh, Suhas and Subalekha Sudhakar in the lead roles. Directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi and written by Vasanth Maringanti.

So get ready for this week because drama, emotion, thrill and satire are all going to be found, just a click away.

