Salakaar Review: Despite a Strong Cast, A Spy Story Misses The Mark

Rating: (2/5)

The new spy web series Salakaar is streaming on JioHotstar from 8 August 2025. It is a show with much patriotism, nuclear threats, and secret missions. But despite all this, the series does not completely reach the audience’s hearts. It seems it should have been released at least 20 years ago; perhaps its impact would have been greater.

The story moves across two timelines, one in 1978, when RAW agent Adhir Dayal (Naveen Kasturia) is on a mission to stop a nuclear reactor in Pakistan, and the other in 2025, where Mouni Roy’s character Srishti is trying to stop a new nuclear threat. Mukesh Rishi plays a Pakistani general Zia in the show, and there is a different heaviness as soon as he comes on screen.

The biggest quality of this series, directed by Faruk Kabir, is Mukesh Rishi’s performance. He brings life to his character. Naveen Kasturia is also good in action and intense scenes, but the script does not give him much room to fly.

Mouni Roy, who was expected to play a smart and strong female agent, is usually kept in a ‘rescue’ position. Even though her character in this series is a spy, the screenplay does not bring her out in a strong form.

The biggest problem with the show is its treatment. Nothing is shown in depth anywhere. Neither the backstory of the characters nor the emotional or psychological impact of the mission has been explored properly. The show moves very fast, but at this pace, it is unable to connect with the audience.

Factual errors are also troubling in many places. The colonel drives the car instead of the General, the Embassy is called the High Commission, and covert operations are done openly. These small things raise questions about the credibility of the show.

You are in a scene, but your mind starts thinking about something else because the emotional connection is not made. This is its biggest shortcoming. You are watching the story, but cannot get immersed in it.

In short, Salakaar was a good idea, but because it followed the old pattern, it does not connect with today’s audience. It has great actors like Mukesh Rishi and Naveen Kasturia, but the story and presentation cannot support them.

This show is a must-watch if you like spy thrillers. But keep your expectations low because sometimes you will find yourself lost in your thoughts and forgetting what is happening on screen.

