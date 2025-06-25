What to Watch This Weekend (June 23–June 29): Top OTT Releases You Can’t Miss

This week your weekend entertainment list is going to be quite interesting, as some great releases are happening on big platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar. From thriller to comedy and emotional drama, you will get the masala of every genre this week.

Mistry (JioHotstar – Streaming from June 27, 2025)

Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh starrer Mystery is a crime-drama series inspired by the American show Monk. Ram Kapoor plays the role of brilliant detective Armaan Mistry, who suffers from OCD and helps the Mumbai Police solve the case. Mona Singh plays Senior Officer Sehmat Siddiqui. The show will have a great mix of suspense, emotion and light comedy. It is directed by Risab Seth and produced by Banijay Asia.

Raid 2 (Netflix – Streaming from June 26, 2025)

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2 is now coming on Netflix after doing good business in theaters. It is a sequel to the 2018 hit film Raid and shows a powerful crime story. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and also has a special song by Tamannaah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film collected around ₹ 170 crore in India and now fans are waiting for it on OTT as well.

Squid Game Season 3 (Netflix – Streaming from June 27, 2025)

The third and final season of the worldwide popular Squid Game is now coming on June 27. It is the finale of the Korean survival thriller series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. For the viewers who have been connected with the first two seasons, this season will be full of emotions, tension and drama.

Panchayat Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video – Streaming from June 24, 2025 at 12:00 AM)

The fourth season of TVF’s most hit series Panchayat is now releasing before the scheduled date. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuveer Yadav are returning this time with a new election twist, where the political battle between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi has started in Phulera village. This show is perfect for those who like to watch comedy and real Indian stories.

What are you watching first?

