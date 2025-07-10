What to Watch This Week: Mitti, Aap Jaisa Koi To Kapil Sharma & More

If you are thinking of watching something good and new while sitting at home on the weekend this week, then this OTT list can help you. This time the stories on different platforms are a mix of emotions, drama, comedy and mystery. Let’s know what is releasing where.

Amazon MX Player: Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Released on July 10, Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan is a story that slowly touches the heart. This story is of Raghav, who is a successful advertising executive. When he returns to the village after his grandfather’s death, he finds out that he had taken a loan to practice modern farming which did not work. Raghav decides that he will stay in the village and fulfill his grandfather’s dream.

Starring actors like Ishwak Singh, Shruti Sharma, Diksha Juneja, and Yogendra Tiku, this series respectfully presents farming and village life.

Netflix: Aap Jaisa Koi

Released on July 11, Aap Jaisa Koi is a romantic drama film starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The story is about a Sanskrit professor and a French teacher, whose lives are very different, but take a beautiful turn after meeting.

Netflix: The Great Indian Kapil Show (New Episode)

This week’s episode on July 12 is going to be even more interesting as four great OTT actors, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, Jitendra Kumar and Pratik Gandhi, are coming as guests on Kapil Sharma’s show. Along with this, international surprise guest Jackson Wang will also be seen in the show.

Sony LIV: Narivetta

The Malayalam film Narivetta, releasing on Sony LIV from July 11, is a strong and sensitive story. A young man named Varghese, who does not consider every job ‘respectable’, joins the CPRF at a turning point. From there his life changes completely. The story in the film is inspired by the real incident Muthanga Tribal Protest of 2003.

Tovino Thomas, Priyamvada Krishnan and Suraj Venjaramoodu make this film strong.

Wavve: S-Line (K-Drama)

The Korean drama S-Line, releasing on Wavve from July 11, is an interesting mystery and fantasy series. The story revolves around a ‘red line’ that appears above people’s heads and tells who they have been in physical relations with.

This mystery series consists of 6 episodes and will stream every Friday.

So, this week, there is sure to be something to suit your mood, whether you are a fan of Desi stories or Korean thrillers!

