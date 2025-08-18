The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Episode 9: Music, Madness, & Fulljar’s Mic-Drop Moment

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is on a solid roll and episode 9, which dropped on 16th August, keeps that momentum going strong. This Independence Day special had everything: music, madness, and a whole lot of masala. Throwing Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Shaan, and Neeti Mohan into the cabin, it was as if the whole atmosphere welcomed a musical jam session into a comedy club.

The energy poured fine. Vishal Dadlani kicked things off with a bizarre wedding gig tale where a drunk guest threatened him and then suddenly turned into his biggest fan. It was one of those moments that sounds too crazy to be true but had everyone hooked. Shaan’s fan mix-up story added the perfect dose of humour, with someone reciting a long poem only to confuse him with Sonu Nigam at the end. Classic mix-up, classic laughs.

The guests were unpretentious and relatable: no diva moments, just honest conversations about initial struggles mixed with a random fan incident here or there. Vishal and Sheykhar even told a story about their first-ever gig being a free show! No glam, just grit. That made the whole episode so grounded, as if you were sitting with your friends sharing stories over a cup of chai.

Then came a subtle but powerful moment honoring Simran Sharma, the Paralympics bronze medallist. Her presence, alongside her coach and husband, brought a welcome pause to the high-energy episode. It was a respectful nod to real grit and spirit, perfectly timed for the Independence Day special.

The real show stopper was Sunil Grover. His brand-new Fulljar Saab, a hilarious spin on a famous poet, was like a breath of fresh air. Sharp wit, clean delivery: The sketch was more than just a laugh riot. It was a lesson in situational comedy. No outrageous clowning around. No hammy overacting. Just subtle humour with perfect timing. That’s the sort of performance that makes you often ask why Sunil Grover remains one of the biggest assets of the show.

Episode 9 had everything-a perfect blend of music, laughs, and heart. The guests gave it their all, conversations flowed at ease, and the jokes just hit the right spots without being too obvious. If you want to see the Kapil Sharma Show firing on all cylinders, this episode is a solid proof point. Fun, fresh, and full of flavour, just how we like it.