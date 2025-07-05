This is how I am—nullifies your grace; Ram Kapoor must realise it

“I feel like I’ve been gang-r*ped by elephants,” said Ram Kapoor. What level of comfort zone do you get to fetch to pass on such heinous statements? And then try to cushion it, calling it your ‘bindass self?’ For someone as high-profile as Ram Kapoor, accountability remains a bare minimum.

All of this took place after Ram Kapoor kick-started promotions for his upcoming film, ‘Mistry’, alongside Mona Singh. He apparently made a disparaging remarks towards a member of the Jio Hotstar marketing team. Bogged down by interviews, an exhausted Ram Kapoor later thought to expel his emotions out of his mouth. A term as serious as ‘gang-r*pe,’ made all his hard work a mere handful of dust. Right after that, while he was waiting for another interview, he stated, “Which position should I take now? Doggy or missionary?” as per media reports.

We respect his seniority. We respect the position that he led himself to. The years of hard work all deserve applause. Seniority can make you savage, but why not harness the savageness of ‘tazurba’ to empower young minds, helping them work more effectively? That promotes the escalation of success in every way.

“Everyone who knows me and who has worked with me knows that is how I am and that I don’t mean to be offensive. I didn’t feel that even once throughout the day. We were laughing and joking. If I had gotten the whiff that they were offended, I would have dealt with it right away. Why would I make those comments openly if I felt they were offensive?” says Ram Kapoor. (As quoted by Hindustan Times)

That’s where the underlying issue is. Not being able to recognise that it is offensive. And in eras like these, people are quick to call the ‘other side’ who are not okay with these loose comments, as ‘sentimental’ and ‘hyper-sensitive’ and add more adjectives to justify and juxtapose their unacceptable behaviour in any given context.

A beautiful quote I came across recently, “Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates: Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?” To have foundational empathy at any given time is what we look for.

However, we understand it was not intentional. But words do pinch you. When not placed mindfully or shared in the right space, they can wound, disillusion, and leave more than just a momentary discomfort. Over the years, we’ve looked at Ram Kapoor as someone who, through his characters, has often echoed warmth, empathy, and a certain grounded charm. That’s the image many of us carry. Perhaps that’s why the sting cuts deeper because we expect better from those we’ve admired. This isn’t about cancel culture or being unnecessarily harsh. It’s about awareness. Accountability does not negate kindness. In fact, it reinforces it.