Kuberaa Box Office Day 7: Slows Down After a Strong Start

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush’s film Kuberaa has performed well at the box office since its release. In the first six days, the film earned a net of around 65.28 crores in India. The film got a good response, especially in the Telugu and Tamil belts. However, on the seventh day i.e. the first Thursday, the film’s earnings saw a huge drop and the film collected only 0.38 crores in all languages ​​combined.

According to Sacnilk, on Wednesday (sixth day), the film did a business of 4.03 crores, with 2.92 crores from Telugu, 0.93 crores from Tamil and 0.18 crores from the Hindi version. The theatre witnessed an occupancy of around 31.11% on this day. The collection dropped further on Thursday, indicating that the film is now slowly losing momentum.

The film Kuberaa is directed by Shekhar Kammula, and produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. The film has a strong cast, with actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

The film had a good first week overall, but now its long run will depend on how much the audience likes it over the weekend. It is expected that the film may get some relief at the box office again due to the weekend in the second week.

