Box Office Update: Kuberaa Day 6 Collection and Occupancy Report

Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa did well at the box office in the first five days and collected around ₹60.71 crore in India net. The film received a tremendous response from the audience over the weekend, but now on the sixth day i.e. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, its collection has seen a huge drop.

According to Sacnilk’s initial estimates, Kuberaa has collected only ₹0.1 crore net on the sixth day combining all languages, which is considered to be the lowest earnings till date.

On the fifth day, i.e. Tuesday, the film collected ₹5.31 crores, out of which the Telugu version earned ₹3.77 crores, the Tamil version earned ₹1.31 crores and the Hindi version earned ₹0.23 crores. The earnings of that day saw a drop of about 21.91% as compared to Monday. Now such a huge drop on the sixth day can become a matter of concern for the film.

Kuberaa is directed by Shekhar Kammula and produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. Apart from Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film stars talented actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in important roles.

Talking about the total earnings of six days, the film has so far earned around ₹60.81 crore India net. However, the decline on the sixth day has slowed down the pace of its collection. Now all eyes are on the second weekend, where it is expected that the film will once again be able to draw the audience to the theatres.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the latest news related to the Tollywood box office.