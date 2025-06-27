Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Bold First Look of ‘Mysaa’

After the success of ‘Kuberaa’, Rashmika Mandanna surprised everyone by announcing her new film ‘Mysaa’. This film is being made by Unformula Films and it is being made on a large scale on a pan India level.

Today the title and first look of the film were released. A different look of Rashmika was seen in the poster, traditional saree, tribal jewellery with a moon-shaped bindi on the forehead and blood marks on the face.

Rashmika wrote in the post, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those..A character l’ve never played before… a world l’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now..It’s fierce.. It’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating..This is just the beginning.. #Mysaa @unformulafilms @rawindrapulle”.

Rashmika is playing the role of a Gond woman in this film. ‘Mysaa’ will be an emotional action thriller, directed by Ravindra Pulle.

Ajay and Anil Sayyapuredi are producing this film. The makers have spent almost two years in pre-production. The rest of the information related to the film will be revealed soon.

