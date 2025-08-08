Rashmika Mandanna Speaks on Kindness, Trolling, and Inner Strength

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, making a name for herself in both Tollywood and Bollywood, frequently grabs headlines. Along with her films, the spotlight often shines on her social media presence, personal life, and gossip surrounding her. In a recent interview on Snap With Stars, Rashmika opened up about her thoughts on dealing with trolling and negativity, as well as her reluctance to express her emotions openly.

Rashmika stated, “I am a very emotional person and a real person. But I don’t show my emotions in front of everyone. Because many people think that my kindness is fake. They consider it my weakness. Moreover, they misunderstand that I am doing it for the cameras.” She underscored the idea that the more honest one is, the more opposition one may face. Rashmika emphasized, “Kindness is only a personal choice; even if it does not benefit him, he will remain kind.”

She candidly shared her struggles, revealing, “It is very difficult to deal with negativity and trolling. If you do not have kindness in you, do not hurt anyone. There is no need to push others away to grow. This world is big; there is room for all of us.” Rashmika remained focused on her journey, despite facing online negativity. She asserted, “No matter how much criticism I face, I am moving forward with discipline and not letting it affect me.”

Rashmika’s words reflect honesty, experience, and courage. What truly sets her personality apart is her ability to continue her journey gracefully, even in the face of criticism and trolling.