Laughter Chefs Season 2 to wrap up with an emotional grand finale; shot for 22 hours

TV’s popular reality show ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ which was entertaining the audience with its laughter and fun, has now soon reached its final stage. The finale episode of this season was shot on 24 June, where the entire cast bid an emotional farewell.

The popularity of the show was so tremendous that after the first season, its second season was started at the demand of the fans.

Season 2 started on 25 January 2025, and since then the show has constantly tickled the audience and achieved good TRP.

Nia Sharma, an important contestant of the show, shared an emotional post on Instagram after the shoot ended. She wrote, “Chalte hai!* Pookie cast. The best 22 hours finale shoot (cried cribbed complained cooked & laughed) … Happiest through the day.. left teary-eyed in the end. Signing off once again from #laughterchefs @colorstv”.

Along with this, she also shared some behind the scenes photos, which show how special and emotional the shooting of the finale was.

This season saw many popular TV faces, including, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Samarth Jurel, Sudesh Lehri, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Mannara Chopra, Reem Shaikh, Aly Goni and more.

The show was hosted by Bharti Singh, who is known for her comic timing. At the same time, celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi was seen in the role of judge for this season.

To make this special occasion more fun, the makers invited comedian and reality show winner Munawar Faruqui for a special appearance in the finale. His presence will add a tadka of laughter to the episode.

The shooting of the grand finale of the show has been completed, but its official telecast date has not been announced yet. However, fans are eagerly waiting for this last episode to see how this journey finally ends.

‘Laughter Chefs’ proved that when fun and food come together, the taste of entertainment doubles.