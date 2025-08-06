Top 5 TV Divas’ Hidden Talent: YRKKH’s Hina Khan, Shakti’s Rubina Dilaik To Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla

Television divas are known for their on-screen presence and impactful characters, but besides their excellence on camera, these divas possess hidden skills that not many of us know. Check the top five divas’ hidden talent for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan, Shakti’s Rubina Dilaik, to Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan

Hina Khan is known for her appearance in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin, Kasautii Zindagi Key, and others, but do you know she has a hidden talent for drawing and hairstyling? During the lockdown, Hina discovered her hidden talent and it with her fans. You can have a look below.

2) Shakti’s Rubina Dilaik

Rubina is one of the most popular actresses and has won hearts with her shows like Shakti, Chhoti Bahu, and others. However, apart from her acting talent, she has a hidden talent for debating. She is also a student of English Literature and has knowledge about political science, making her a powerhouse of talents.

3) Pavitra Rishta’s Ankita Lokhande

Ankita became a household name with her appearance in Pavitra Rishta. Apart from that, her real personality in Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs has made her a favorite of many. But do you know she is more than just a good actor? She is a sports player and possesses good skills in badminton.

4) Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena is known for her acting, blunt personality, and her strong stand on everyone she thinks is wrong. But she has a hidden talent and it’s dance. She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has often showcased her skills on several occasions.

5) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla

Dolly Chawla is winning hearts as Meera in the newly launched show. Apart from her impactful acting, she has experience in website and app design. She has made a jewellery website and has also worked on UI/UX for the Chai Sutta Bar.