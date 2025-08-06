Top 5 TV Serial News August 6: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

The television world has seen major twists and turns in shows, actors behind-the-scenes fun, and more today, August 6. Take a look at the latest news of shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla’s Fun BTS With On-screen Daughter Urva Rumani

Samridhii Shukla shares a great bond with her on-screen daughter, Urva Rumani. The duo recently indulged in a fun activity behind the scenes. In the latest dump on her social media, Samridhii is seen posing with Urva for a selfie; however, they added a funny filter which turned them into a man with a funny beard and bold eyebrows. And sharing the playful moment, the actress wrote, “Sabka makeup touchup hogaya hai.”

2) Anupamaa Serial Spoiler

In the StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see a high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode. Ansh asks Anupama if she has called Pari, expressing his feelings that his sister’s presence will enlighten the event. Meanwhile, Rahi, Mahi, and Pari enter, making Ansh happy. Pakhi instigates Rahi against Anupama, telling her that she treats Jaspreet and Bharti as her daughters. Rahi then challenges Jaspreet, highlighting that she wants to prove with her dance that she is no less than anyone.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Productions, you will see Nekchand asking Babitaji and Iyer to show the flat immediately, leaving them concerned. They try to get more time and ask Nekchand to come to see the flat the next day. But Neckband puts a condition that he has to see the flat today as he is going for a vacation from the next morning for one week, leaving Babitaji and Iyer tense.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Nekchand puts a condition; Babitaji and Iyer in a deep dilemma

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey and Dolly Chawla Bond Behind-the-scenes

Dolly Chawla shared a glimpse from the vanity van where she captures the moment of herself with Niharika Chouksey. Niharika and Dolly are rivals on-screen, but their behind-the-scenes bond defines their true friendship. Their fun mirror selfies scream love, laughter, and friendship.

See video here-

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Megha Prasad Makes Hearts Flutter With Her Red Hot Look

On her Instagram story, Kumkum Bhagya actress Megha Prasad shared a mirror selfie flaunting her red-hot glam. She wore a red top with a plunging neckline, giving her a playful vibe, teamed with denim, combining decency with a pop touch. However, her curly hairstyle and bold red lips perfectly elevated her overall appearance in the chic look.