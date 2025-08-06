Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Nekchand puts a condition; Babitaji and Iyer in a deep dilemma

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Babitaji and Iyer coming in front of Nekchand as estate agents, who have a very good proposal for buying a property. Babitaji’s promising description of the house made Nekchand think about it. She offered a 750 sq. ft. flat in Powder Gali for just ₹1.5 crore, far below the market rate of ₹2 crore! She explained that the owner wanted a quick sale as he was moving to Dubai to live with his kids. However, even after giving the captivating offer, Nekchand refused to see the flat.

The upcoming episode will see Nekchand making a turnaround. He will tell Babitaji and Iyer to show the flat immediately. This will put Iyer and Babita in a problematic situation, and they will want to desperately buy time. They will tell him that they can show it the next morning. However, Nekchand will put up a condition that if he has to see the flat, it has to happen on that day, as he is going on vacation from the next day for a week.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

