Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug and Kairi get married; Mairi gets happy

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen Kairi (Ashi Singh) readying to marry Jai Khanna (Tushar Dhembla). However, Maira believed that Yug was going to marry Kairi, which created a lot of misunderstanding. Mairi made Kairi and Yug dance together, too, which brought about a delicate moment for the two of them. We also saw Yug trying to find more about Jai’s identity, as he knew he was a fraudster who pretended to be Kairi’s Majnu. Yug soon understood that Jai was working for Vikram. We wrote about the big moment when Yug decided to help Kairi and stop her marriage to save her from marrying a fraudster. Initially, Kairi did not believe anything that Yug said. However, Yug showed Kairi the proof of his being the real Majnu. Kairi ended up slapping Jai. This brought about a moment when Mairi (Supriya Shukla) decided to get Yug and Kairi married. Though Kairi’s siblings objected to the wedding, Gujiya accepted the consent.

The upcoming episode will see Mairi being extremely happy for Yug and Kairi. As we know, Yug has promised on Mairi’s head that he would marry Kairi at any cost. This will prompt Yug to marry Kairi. Both will be reluctant to marry. While Yug will be forced to marry her owing to Mairi’s promise, Kairi will want to marry for her siblings’ custody. The couple will be seen getting married as per all the rituals. Mairi will be excited to see Lata and Yug’s marriage.

What will happen next?

