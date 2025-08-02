Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug stops Kairi-Jay’s wedding; Mairi forces Yug-Kairi’s marriage

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has featured engaging drama, with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) being concerned about the betrayal Jay (Ashi Singh) is inflicting on Kairi, in the guise of being Majnu. Amidst this, Mairi (Supriya Shukla) had the misunderstanding that Yug and Kairi were to get married. She decorated the house and even shopped for the wedding.

The upcoming episode will feature big drama as Yug is beaten black and blue by Vikram’s men when he decides to stop the wedding. However, Yug will enter the wedding premises and stop the wedding. Initially, Kairi will be angry at Yug for ruining her life yet again. But Yug will tell her about him being the real Majnu and will provide proof of it too, which will make Kairi believe him. Kairi will end up slapping Majnu. Amidst this, there will also be Mairi, who will now want Yug and Kairi to get married. Yug will also propose the same, but Kairi’s siblings will object to Kairi marrying Yug. It will now be interesting to see if Kairi will agree to marry Yug.

What will happen next?

