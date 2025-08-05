Top 5 TV Serial News August 5: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

The television world has seen major shake-ups today with major twists in shows, new glam, and more. Check out the latest news about the top five shows from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya, today, August 5.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Serial Spoiler:

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, you will see a major twist with Abhira trying to handle everyday tasks as a mother. Unaware of the allergy, Maira consumes walnuts, which leads to her illness. Abhira fails to handle her alone and calls Armaan for help. Armaan comes to help Abhira and take care of Maira. Geetanjali also follows Armaan, but Kaveri stops her, clarifying that Abhira is the real mother.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan runs to be with sick Maira; Gitanjali wants to follow him

2) Anupamaa Serial Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Anupamaaa, you will see a heartfelt moment between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law. Anupama and Prarthana’s bond grows stronger with time. Prarthana obeys Anupama like her real mother. Later, Anupama teaches Prarthana the values and gives her tips to handle her house and family after marriage, to which Prarthana volunteers to follow wholeheartedly.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa’s growing bond with Prarthana; gives her valuable life tips

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Raj Anadkat Returns To Gym After Vacation

Recently, Raj was having a good time on his Georgia vacation. However, upon returning to Mumbai, the actor resumed his fitness routine, having consumed a lot of junk food during his vacation. However, working on it not just made him blow, but also led to tiredness. But fitness motivation always brings him back to the gym.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla Gets A New Haircut

The stunning Dolly Chawla, who is winning hearts as Meera in Tumm Se Tumm Tak, has now got a new haircut. The actress in her latest story is seen flaunting her short haircut in a white attire. Her simplicity with the bob haircut suited her bold and fearless personality, just like her character in the show.

5) Kumkum Bhagya To Go Off-air

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra in the lead roles, is all set to go off-air soon. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, it has been running for more than a decade now. We have exclusively broken this news, and if you have missed reading it, check below.

Exclusive: Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhagya to end