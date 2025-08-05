Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan runs to be with sick Maira; Gitanjali wants to follow him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Poddar) donning his lawyer’s garb yet again, this time to get justice for his own family. Armaan won the case against Krish Bansal, after which the house and the business of the Poddars got back to Dadisa. It was a proud moment for Armaan after standing by his family to seek justice. However, he felt guilty too, as he felt his family would not have reached this phase if he had not moved out of the house.

We wrote about Maira communicating secretly with Gitanjali through the phone given to her. Gitanjali’s insecurity came to the open when Maira admired Abhira. We also wrote about the cute moment between Armaan and Maira, where she loved him more in the lawyer’s garb.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira trying to handle the day-to-day tasks as the mother of Maira. It will so happen that Maira will consume walnuts, for which she has an allergic reaction. Maira will get sick, and Abhira will not be able to handle her alone. She will call Armaan for help. Armaan will rush to be beside his daughter and Abhira. Gitanjali will also decide to follow Armaan, but Vidya will stop her from going and will tell her that Abhira is the real mother of Maira, and she knows how to handle her kid.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.