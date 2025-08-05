Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa’s growing bond with Prarthana; gives her valuable life tips

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with the Shah house prepping for the wedding of Ansh and Prarthana. We saw Anupamaa going to the Kothari house to invite them to the wedding, despite her traumatic experiences of the past in the house. Though Motibaa refused to attend it, Parag accepted the invitation and promised to come. This brought relief for Anupamaa as she was successful in inviting the Kothari family. Tensions, meanwhile, prevailed between Raahi and Anupamaa. With the pre-wedding festivities starting, we wrote about the mehendi ceremony of Prarthana, bringing worry as Prarthana’s mehendi got ruined for a certain reason.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa’s bond with Prarthana strengthening with time. Prarthana will regard Anupamaa like her own mother, and Anupamaa will give valuable tips about managing the home, her tasks, the kitchen and her family, all at once. Prarthana will be a good listener and will vow to adapt to the new ambience after marriage.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.