Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Babitaji becomes an estate agent; Can she help Jethalal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Jethalal being trapped with his big money of Rs 25 lakhs with Nekchand. As we know, Jethalal and his friends donned the look of goons to retrieve the money. However, they got arrested by Chalu Pandey. In the recent episode, Tapu gave his father the valuable news of Nekchand and his wife, who are thinking of buying a new house and thus, investing his money in a property. This prompted the Gokuldham Society residents to go again to Nekchand, this time, as estate agents.

The task was given to Babitaji and Mr Iyer. The upcoming episode will see Babita very descriptively detailing a particular house to Nekchand and his wife. She will urge them to have a look at the property and think about buying it. However, Nekchand will not fall for the sweet talk of Babita and will give it a thought on looking at the property.

Will this plan work in favour of Jethalal? Can Babita’s mission help Jethalal?

