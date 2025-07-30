Bharti Singh Reveals Exciting News for Laughter Chefs Season 3

Laughter Chefs Season 2 has officially wrapped up, with Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav emerging as the champions of the show. While fans are already feeling the absence of their beloved reality series, Bharti Singh has brought some delightful news with an update on Season 3. Although the grand finale aired last night, it was filmed a few days earlier, and Bharti has shared a new vlog that gives a glimpse into their final day on set, confirming the highly anticipated Season 3 of Laughter Chefs.

In her new vlog, Bharti Singh expressed her emotions regarding their last day on the set, sharing excitement with fans by saying, “Pata nahi aaj ka din kaise beetne wala hai. Hope so bohot hi dhamakedar aur mazzese beetayenge kyunki jald hi aane wale hai fir, break ke baad (I don’t know how this day will pass. I hope we spend it well because we will be returning soon after a break).”

Reflecting on their journey, she remarked, “Laughter Chefs ki journey humne 6 mahine pehle shuru ki thi, aaj khatam karne jaa rahe hain taaki agli journey aur dhamakedar aur masti bhari shuru kar paaye (We started the Laughter Chefs journey 6 months ago and now we are about to conclude it so that we can start the next journey with more enthusiasm).”

She continued, “Dekhte hain agla season kab aata hai. Waise toh bola hi gaya hai, main aapko bata nahi sakti abhi. Isiliye main thodi khush hoon ki yes, hum aayenge wapas (Let’s see when the next season comes. It is already being said, I can’t tell you now. That is the reason why I am a little happy — because we will come back).”

The grand finale, hosted by Bharti Singh, concluded Laughter Chefs Season 2 with Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy, while Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh secured the runner-up position with diamond stars. The finale was filled with excitement as fans cheered for the unexpected winning duo.

This season was packed with surprises, featuring unexpected entries, funny moments, and emotional scenes. Krushna Abhishek kept the laughs coming, while Sudesh Lehri contributed his signature humor. Aly Goni and Nia Sharma returned with vibrant energy, Rubina Dilaik established her presence, and the playful disputes of Vicky and Ankita became fan favorites. With Bharti Singh’s comedic timing and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s cooking tips, each episode offered a delightful mix of fun and food.