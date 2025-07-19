Exclusive Video Interview: Karan Kundrra On Laughter Chef Season 2 Success, Elvish Yadav & More

Karan Kundrra looked very happy about the success of Laughter Chef Season 2. While talking to IWMBuzz, he said that he never thought that the show would get so much love. Karan said, “TRP has also increased. We did not think about it, never saw it, and there was no script. When the first day pack-up happened, it did not feel like we had shot. When the country saw it, everyone enjoyed it.”

When asked how he has grown professionally or personally, Karan said that his process has always been instinct-driven.

“I don’t approach any show to show me something, I just go with my instinct. Very positive outlook, and it reaches the screen.”

Talking about bonding with Elvish Yadav & Arjun Bijlani, Karan said that Arjun Bijlani is his good friend and well-wisher.

“Arjun and me are very good friends and well wishers, we were happy for each other when we bought our houses. We happened to become fond of each other.”

But his connection with Elvish was quite different.

“With Elvish, it was very different. He’s very resourceful.”

Karan, a cooking specialist, also shared his thoughts. He said, “Cooking gives you therapy, it’s a creative process.”

Karan also clarified about a viral photo in which he was seen with the trophy. He said, “There are photos of everyone with a trophy, but I don’t know how it got circulated on social media.”

Finally, when he was asked about the pairing for the next season, he smiled and said, “For next season, I’m happy with pairing with Elvish Yadav.”

Laughter Chef Season 2 has reached a new high with TRPs, memes, and fan love, and Karan Kundrra’s honest, effortless style has made the show even more relatable.

