What To Watch On OTT: The Traitors To Rana Naidu And More

From The Traitors, Rana Naidu, Kesari Chapter 2 OTT release you can’t skip, here’s your list!

The Traitors (Prime Video)

Hosted by Karan Johar, ‘The Traitors’ is a newly released series that features Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed. The Traitors premiered on June 12 2025, and new episodes drop every Thursday at 8 PM.

Rana Naidu Season 2 (Netflix)

Season 1 took viewers into the dangerous world of Rana Naidu, the biggest fixer for the rich and reckless. But Rana’s biggest challenge is his own father, Naga Naidu. Rana’s estranged relationship with his father is filled with regrets, anger and unresolved history. The stakes will be even higher this season. Rauf–Rana’s dangerous enemy, is ready to go to any lengths to take revenge. Rana tries to pull off one last big fix to secure his family’s future. Real-life uncle-nephew duo Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati return at the centre of this turbulent story. The season also features Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Dino Morea in pivotal roles. Streaming on Netflix from June 13 2025.

Kesari Chapter 2 (JioHotstar)

‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ is an emotional legal drama that revisits one of the most defining and suppressed events of colonial India. Set in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the story follows C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar) as he fights the British Empire in court and seeks justice for those who lost their lives on that horrific day. R Madhavan plays a lawyer for the colonial council, while Ananya Panday plays a dedicated law student who joins Nair in this historic legal battle. Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Leo Media Collective, the film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Kesari Chapter 2 will stream on JioHotstar from June 13 2025.

In Transit (Prime Video)

In Transit is a powerful four-part docu-series that brings forth stories of love, identity and struggle from different people on the transgender spectrum. The docu-series showcases the lives of nine amazing people from India who go beyond the gender binary and challenge the established norms of society and create new paths. Produced by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the banner of Tiger Baby, the docu-series is directed by Ayesha Sood. In Transit will stream on Prime Video from June 13 2025.

Alappuzha Gymkhana (SonyLIV)

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a Malayalam language sports film directed and produced by Khalid Rahman. He has co-written the screenplay with Srini Saseendran, while the dialogues are written by Ratheesh Ravi. The film is the story of Jojo (Naslen) and his friends who depend on boxing quotas for college admission. But they have to face a strict coach (Lukman Avaran) and see the true face of life. What started as a scam now becomes a struggle for self-esteem and purpose. The film also stars Ganapathy S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean and Shiva Hariharan in pivotal roles. The film will release on SonyLIV from June 13 2025.