Hera Pheri 3 Is Happening — And the Original Trio Is Back Together

Hera Pheri has taken over the headlines again. With the earlier hullabaloo of Paresh Rawal exiting the team, the film hit a controversial knock like no other. Fans got disheartened to know that they won’t witness the ever-eternal trio in the third instalment. Stirred with legal battles, to speculations and more, the film was getting all the negative connotations. But now Akshay Kumar, has finally brought in some ray of light for the fans.

In a chat exclusively curated by The Right Angle, Akshay Kumar stated, “Nahi, yeh publicity stunt nahi hai. The things went legal, so when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing.” He further added, “But ab sab kuch thik ho gaya hai. Very soon, some kind of announcement can come. Yes, there were some ups and downs. But now everything is solved, and we are back together, and we have always been together. Yes, that’s it!” (as per First Post)

Akshay Kumar has confirmed that the original team is reuniting and all previous differences have been settled, giving fans a reason to celebrate. The return of Hera Pheri promises more than just a nostalgic trip—it marks the beginning of a fresh and thrilling instalment in the much-loved series.