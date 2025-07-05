Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 9: Slows Down After Strong Opening Week, Earns 30.72 Crores

Kannappa had a strong start at the box office in its first week, but now the pace of earnings of the film seems to be slowing down a bit.

According to the data on Sacnilk, on the 9th day that is the second Saturday, the film collected a net collection of around 0.09 crore in India, taking the total earnings to 30.72 crore.

The film started with a great earning of 9.35 crore on the first day, in which the Telugu version contributed the most. After this, good earnings were also recorded on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend.

However, the earnings started declining from Monday, which is now seen even more in the second week.

The overall occupancy of the Telugu version on the 9th day was around 15.90%, which shows that the audience’s interest is now decreasing a bit.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Kannappa features a huge starcast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Sarathkumar, Madhu, Preeti Mukhundhan, Brahmanandam along with veteran stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohanlal in important roles.

Now it remains to be seen how the film maintains its collection in the coming days.

Stay tuned for IWMBuzz.com for more updates!