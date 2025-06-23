Mukesh Chhabra Exclusive! On The Traitors, Trust System, Host Karan Johar & More

Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, known for launching and shaping some of Bollywood’s talents, recently made his reality show debut with Prime Video’s The Traitors India. In this exclusive chat with IWMBuzz, Mukesh opens up about his experience on the show, how it impacted his personal and professional life, and his thoughts on host Karan Johar.

Mukesh on how his experience was being on The Traitors at the start. He said, “I was very nervous because it was my first show. But when I started playing the game, I had fun. I’m very happy that I am part of The Traitors Season 1.”

When asked, Do you trust people easily or has your trust been broken after the show he said, “Trust system toh Bombay mein hota hi nahi. Kisi ke saath hota hi nahi. With everyone, your trust has already been broken. Believe in your work, but don’t trust people in Bombay.”

He further said, “The show has affected me because I’ve now started doubting everyone. I genuinely love a few people in my life, but I started doubting them. This game also completely changed my mindset about everyone… and I don’t want to start doubting everyone.”

Talking about Karan Johar’s hosting he said, “Amazing. His character, the way he was looking, the way he was performing, his hand movements, the gesture, the costume, how he was carrying himself, very, very, very, very better than Bombay Velvet for sure.”

When asked how in real life, he figures out whom to trust and whom not to? He advised, “Go with your instinct. If you trust your instinct, you can never go wrong. But still, I would say keep your eyes open, you never know. But follow your instincts and your heart.”

The Traitors on Prime Video hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors is a gripping new reality series that brings together an exciting mix of celebrities including Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, and many more. The show premiered on June 12, 2025, and new episodes release every Thursday at 8 PM on Prime Video.