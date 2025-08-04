Thrilling Off-Road Escapade: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in Lonavala

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently set out on their first off-road adventure together in the picturesque hills of Lonavala. Tejasswi confidently took the wheel of a Toyota Hilux, impressing everyone with her off-road driving skills. The couple, known for their passion for travel and nature, eagerly embraced the opportunity to explore rugged terrains and enjoy quality time away from the bustling city.

During their trip, they shared a delightful series of unseen photos on social media, capturing the essence of their adventure. The images showcased muddy trails, cozy moments between the two, and plenty of smiles, illustrating the joy they found in each other’s company. Their followers couldn’t help but express their admiration for the couple’s undeniable chemistry and the stunning natural scenery that surrounded them.

This getaway not only highlighted Karan and Tejasswi’s adventurous spirits but also allowed them to connect more deeply with each other and the great outdoors. Fans eagerly anticipated their next adventure, inspired by the couple’s love for life and exploration.