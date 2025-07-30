Karan Kundrra’s Cranky Love: Tejasswi Reveals All

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are truly inspiring their fans as a couple. Their romance blossomed inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and they’ve been dating ever since. Recently, Karan Kundrra won Laughter Chefs 2 alongside Elvish Yadav, while Tejasswi Prakash secured the position of second runner-up in Celebrity MasterChef. In a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed that Karan is quite obsessed with her.

In her conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Tejasswi Prakash shared insights on how she and Karan maintain a solid relationship. She also reflected on her personal growth, noting that she has transformed into a different person.

Tejasswi Prakash mentioned, “I was younger then. Now, I am so indifferent. Now, I don’t think of anything and just like to do things for myself. I focus on becoming a better version of myself. I think I was a different person back then. For me, it’s not important to prove anything to anyone. Silence is the most important thing in a relationship. It’s important to love the silence between each other. For Karan and me, being together is the most important thing for us. We just want to be present. His presence gives me a lot of peace, and the same goes for him.”

Further discussing Karan Kundrra’s obsession with her, Tejasswi expressed that he can get cranky when she makes plans without him. She explained, “Karan Kundrra gets cranky when I make plans with somebody else and he is not a part of it. He makes several excuses to be with me. When I am out with my girlfriends, he calls me and tells me about his pet Daaku’s ill health. He just finds excuses to express his irritation when I am not around.”

During Laughter Chefs 2, Tejasswi Prakash’s mother hinted that Karan and Tejasswi might be getting married soon. However, they later clarified that a wedding is not imminent. Reflecting on her mother’s remark, Tejasswi said, “The creatives had asked her (Mom) to say something about our marriage. I was like, why did you say it? She told me that the creatives asked me to say it. I told her not to do it again. I didn’t react to it that time, but eventually, it got picked up by the media, and everyone was going crazy.”

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash will next be featured in a web series called Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra participated in The Traitors. Stay tuned for more updates!