Exclusive Video Interview: Bharti Singh Gets Emotional On Motherhood, Gola & Laughter Chefs 2

In a deeply emotional and unfiltered interview with IWMBuzz’s Shweta Gupta, comedian Bharti Singh opened her heart on balancing motherhood, career, and her current stint in Laughter Chefs Season 2. Bharti spoke about her son Laksh, fondly known as Gola, and how being a mother has changed her entire world.

In this exclusive interview, Bharti Singh was very emotional and told how much her life changed after becoming a mother. Regarding how she handled herself between work and motherly responsibilities, Bharti said, “When I used to come home from work and Gola used to sleep by then, I used to whisper in his ear, ‘Sorry, Gola. ‘”While saying this, she became a little emotional and said, “Sorry, I got a little emotional… but every mother is.”

Bharti said she has received full support from her husband, Harsh’s mother, and her mother. “I feel very blessed that my and Harsh’s mother always stood by me.”

Regarding motherhood, Bharti says, “I love being a mother. If I want a second child tomorrow, I will be ready without thinking. For now, I will give my child 3-4 months of time only.”

During the conversation, she praised Kashmira Shah and said, “Kashmira advises a mother. She is a very clean-hearted and emotional person.”

When Shweta Gupta asked her about Elvish Yadav’s marriage, Bharti smiled and said, “Hopefully Elvish will get married this year… he has told me!”

Bharti’s presence in ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ brings laughter and heartfelt emotions. Mother’s role, friendship, and profession all in one, Bharti is winning hearts in this show and life.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more such updates.