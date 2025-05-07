Ayesha Khan Rejected THIS Top Reality Show; Know Why?

South film actress Ayesha Khan, who made her mark in every household through Bigg Boss 17, is once again in the news. Ayesha, who won people’s hearts with her acting, recently got an offer for a popular reality show and this show is neither Bigg Boss nor Khatron Ke Khiladi, but Laughter Chefs.

In an interview given to Pinkvilla, Ayesha said that she had received offers for many reality shows but due to dates, she could not say ‘yes’ to any show.

She said, ‘I also got an offer for Laughter Chefs, but at that time I was busy with some other shoot, so it was not possible. But I would like to be a part of this show sometime in the future.’

For information, Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on 25 January 2025 and its shooting started a month ago. Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav and many more celebrities are seen in this season.

Ayesha further revealed her projects and said, ‘There is a project which is very special for us and whose shooting has been completed. Apart from this, there is also a Marathi film, which I have shot. I am very excited about both these projects.’ This will be her first step in Marathi cinema, about which fans have high expectations.

Ayesha was also asked if she would ever appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi, to which she replied, ‘I never say no, but to be honest, this show is not right for me right now. I am often not well and this show requires a lot of strength. When I feel I am ready, I will do it.’

Ayesha has also said a lot about the negative trolls on social media. She says, ‘I understood long ago that it is not necessary to respond to everyone on social media. I do my work and post my content. Paying attention to what people say is a waste of my energy and time. I just believe this – out of sight, out of mind.’

Talking about the work front, Ayesha is currently playing the female protagonist in Dil Ko Raffu Kar Le.