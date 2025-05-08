Laughter Chefs S2: Krushna Abhishek Opens His Heart Shares Childhood Pain

The latest episode of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment‘ kicked off with an unexpected wave of emotion. Usually filled with chaos and laughter, the set took a different turn as the chefs were joined by their mothers for the first time.

From Nia Sharma to Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh to Elvish Yadav and Samarth Jurel—their mothers brought plenty of sass, cheer, and hilarious reality checks, creating a heartwarming and unforgettable atmosphere. With playful roasts and teasing jabs, the chefs had their hands full, but Krushna Abhishek, ever the prankster, stole the spotlight.

Krushna‘s usual mischievousness took a backseat when he invited a special person to join him on stage—his mother figure, Geeta. He stunned everyone when he broke down while sharing a personal memory from his childhood. The laughter and light-heartedness were replaced with a wave of emotion as Krushna’s vulnerability took over.

Krushna, in this heartful moment, shares, “When I was just two years old, I lost my mother. And in that moment of heartbreak, Geeta Aunty promised my mom that she would raise us. She didn’t just make that promise; she lived it daily, giving us everything we needed—love, care, and, most importantly, strength. She became the mother I needed without hesitation.

When my sister Arti married, she looked at me and said, ‘I’ve kept my promise.’ I never realized the weight of those words until now. It’s not about blood—it’s about the people who step up, love you without conditions, and make promises they keep, no matter how difficult the journey might be. I owe everything to her for filling the gap my mother left behind. She gave me the kind of love that makes you feel whole, no matter the pain.”

