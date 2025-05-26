Reem Shaikh Injured At The Sets Of ‘Laughter Chefs 2’; Shares Video For Fans

TV’s favorite actress Reem Shaikh is once again in the headlines, but this time the reason is not any show or character, but her health. While fans were overjoyed to see Reem having fun in ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’, now the actress’s Insta story has put everyone in worry.

Reem recently shared a mirror selfie, in which one of her legs is seen tied with a bandage. Along with this, she wrote, ‘Just normal things after shooting for Laughter Chef.’

This one line increased the anxiety of fans on social media. People started asking, did Reem get injured on the set again?

Seeing the concern of the fans, Reem immediately shared her health update through a video. In the video, Reem told that the injury was not a major accident. Due to continuous shooting for hours and standing for long hours, she started having severe pain in her leg, due to which she had to wear a bandage.

Click to watch video

Reem smilingly assured that she was fine and would soon return to the set with the same old enthusiasm.

This is not the first time, it is worth noting that Reem was a victim of an accident in the first season of ‘Laughter Chefs as well. While working in the kitchen, hot sugar splashed on her face, which burnt her face. At that time too the fans were shocked.

And now when the bandage was seen on the leg in season 2, the same fear returned to the hearts again.

Reem is partnered with Aly Goni in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. Aly is considered the ‘best chef’ of the show, so Reem does not have to work too hard, just fun, laughter and a little cooking!

But the actress is being a part of this show wholeheartedly in her own style and perhaps this minor problem is the result of this dedication.

Stay tuned for more updates on Iwmbuzz.com.