TV News: Roopam Sharma’s Entry In Kumkum Bhagya, Sanjay Narvekar To Join CID 2 And Nia Sharma’s Musical Night With Reem Shaikh & Others

The television world has witnessed major shake-ups today, with stars entering new shows and celebrities taking time off to enjoy with friends. Check out the latest updates, including Roopam Sharma‘s entry into Kumkum Bhagya, Sanjay Narvekar‘s joining of CID 2, and Nia Sharma‘s musical night with Reem Shaikh and others.

1) Roopam Sharma Enters The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya

As Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain viewers, you can expect major twists in the upcoming episode, as Shivansh’s (Namik Paul) girlfriend, Sonalika, is likely to return to separate Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) from Shivansh. Actress Roopam Sharma will play Sonalika’s character. She will be the new love interest of Shivansh. With Roopam’s entry, fans will get to see whether Shivansh chooses Prarthana or goes back to his old love. Currently, Raunak has trapped Shivansh in fake allegations of trying to kill the Zaveris, and Prarthana is doing everything to save him.

2) Sanjay Narvekar To Join CID 2

Actor Sanjay Narvekar, who currently appears in the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha as Paresh Deshmukh is all set to join the thriller crime show CID 2. Recently, actor Parth Samthaan exited from the show, paving the way for new actors. Also, ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, returned to the show after his brief absence, presumed to be dead. With Sanjay’s entry, the show is likely to gain more attention, as the actor is known for his acting skills, and his presence will surely add more drama and intensity.

3) Nia Sharma’s Musical Night With Co-star Reem Shaikh And More

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2’s Nia Sharma took time off to enjoy her life to the fullest, and this time, she was seen enjoying a musical night with her co-star Reem Shaikh. Not only Reem but also Jannat Zubair, Sana Makbul, Shiv Thakre, and others were present at the Sufi Musical night by popular artist Bismil in Mumbai. All the actresses and stars wore white outfits for this special day, elevating the vibe. Take a look at the photos and videos below.

