Laughter Chefs S2: Reem Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik To Abhishek Kumar – Stars Dazzle In Style

The perfect combination of cooking and comedy, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 is gearing up for its finale. And it seems the shooting has already begun as the Laughter Chefs stars were snapped on the sets of the show, dazzling in style in their unique attires – from Reem Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik to Abhishek Kumar.

1) Reem Shaikh

The gorgeous Reem looked sparkling in an all sequins peach pink saree. She wore a pre-stitched pink saree embellished with sequins and teamed her look with a matching sleeveless bold blouse. Her beautiful open curls, winged eyeliner, pink cheeks and lips made her look like a Barbie doll.

2) Bharti Singh

The comedian host Bharti picked a subtle look, this time wearing an all-black saree. She wore a decent blouse with netted sleeves while the plain black saree perfectly defined her style, making one fall for her elegance. With a basic mid-part half-secured hairstyle, stud earrings, a golden watch and makeup made her look beautiful.

3) Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla

Rubina made a statement appearance wearing a sky-blue co-ord set featuring a cowl neckline crop top teamed with low-waist flared bottoms. With an open hairstyle, huge hoops, simple makeup and accessories completed her vintage-inspired glam. On the other hand, Abhinav rocked in a green blazer with white bottoms, serving regal charm. His structured beard and spiked hairstyle gave his class.

4) Nia Sharma

The heartthrob Nia made heads turn with her desi girl charm. She wore a hot pink lehenga choli, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves. The deep neckline embellished blouse with plain skirt and dupatta looked gorgeous and her minimalistic yet dramatic make-up made her look pretty.

5) Abhishek Kumar

The charming boy, Abhishek, walked in like a star in a green velvet blazer teamed with a black shirt and bottoms. Like always leaving his buttons open, the actor made girls’ hearts flutter, while her clean shave and hairstyle completed her rockstar vibe.

Talking about the winner of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, there is buzz around the internet. According to media reports, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has lifted the trophy. However, there is no confirmation of these reports. Also, it is a bit surprising to believe that Elvish won the show as he knows very less about cooking as compared to other contestants. However, let’s wait for the finale to find out who is the real winner.