Reem Shaikh sets a New Trend – Turns Elevator into a Runway in Top, Mini Skirt & Thigh-High Boots

Popular TV actress and social media sensation Reem Shaikh has once again grabbed everyone’s attention with her style. This time Reem raised the fashion level a little more and made the lift her runway.

Reem Shaikh has shared some glamorous pictures on her Instagram account in which she is seen in a beige colored co-ord set. With this outfit, she is wearing pink long thigh-high boots which are making her look even more stylish. Also, goggles and new-age Gen-Z style have given a cool and trendy vibe to her overall look.

In the caption too, she wrote, “Clock’s ticking, flash is flickering,” which perfectly describes the mood of her entire photoshoot.

Reem Shaikh has always impressed fashion lovers with her different and new looks. Be it traditional or western, her confidence and grace are visible in every outfit. But this time her life photoshoot proved that Reem can set trends with her style statement anywhere and anytime.

Fans are also showering love on this new avatar of Reem and are not tired of praising her. Many users have described her look as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘fashion queen’ with heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

This style of Reem is going to become the new fashion trend of this season.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.