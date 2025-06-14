Reem Shaikh’s Sister Shares Grief After Air India Crash; Actress Opens Up on Family and Loss

The recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has shaken the whole country. 241 people lost their lives in this terrible accident, including many crew members and doctors from a nearby hospital. There is a wave of mourning in the whole country after this accident.

Meanwhile, TV actress Reem Shaikh’s sister Riya Sharma, who is also an air hostess, expressed her grief over this accident. Writing an emotional post on her Instagram story, Riya said, “Coming to work today did not feel the same as before. No smiling faces, no smiling and saying good morning to each other. Just a lot of grief and the pain of losing our own people, with whom we had once shared the galley, roamed a city together, shared food, faced the troubles of flight together and were waiting to fly with them again. Remembering everyone in my prayers. Hope the rest of the year 2025 brings a lot of peace and healing.”

Riya’s emotional post was also shared by Reem Shaikh on her Instagram story and she wrote, “Being the sister of a flight attendant, I can completely understand this pain. Praying for all the departed souls and their families.”

Earlier, Reem Shaikh also spoke openly about her personal life. She said that her parents are divorced and the things that people were saying in speculations till now are true.

Reem also talked about her half sister for the first time.

“My mother has a daughter from her first marriage, Riya, who is my half sister and an air hostess. We have a good bond and I never hide it.”

Talking about the work front, Reem Shaikh is currently seen in Colors TV’s show ‘Laughter Chef Season 2’ and is winning the hearts of the audience with her bubbly style.

The whole country stands with the families of all those lost in this tragic accident.