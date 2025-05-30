Colors ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ Going Off Air; Pati, Patni Aur Panga To Replace!

Colors ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ Going Off-Air, To Be Replaced By Pati, Patni Aur Panga, Sonali Bendre To Host, and Popular Couples To Participate. Read the full story to know more.

A big shocking update has come out for TV viewers. The comedy and fun-filled show Colors ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ is going to go off-air soon. In this show, stars like Aly Goni, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Reem Sheikh, Samarth Jurel and Rubina Dilaik entertained the audience a lot, but now a new reality show is coming to replace this show, Pati, Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.

Why is Laughter Chefs going off-air?

According to reports, the channel is now shifting from comedy to the drama and entertainment of reality couples. Laughter Chefs 2 got a mixed response from the audience, but now the channel has more expectations from the new show which will show the relationships and fun between couples.

*Who will replace Laughter Chefs?*

Now Pati, Patni Aur Panga show will start with a bang on Colors TV. This show will bring out the life and relationships of real life celebrity couples, in which there will be fun challenges and the reality of their relationships will also be highlighted.

According to reports, many popular couples will participate in this show, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Kashmera Shah and Krishna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and his wife, and comedian Sudesh Lahiri with his wife.

*Sonali Bendre can become the host of the show!*

Another big update regarding the show is that Pati, Patni Aur Panga can be hosted by Bollywood’s famous actress Sonali Bendre. Although, there is no official confirmation about this yet, according to insiders, she has started shooting for the promo of the show.

Now it will be interesting to see whether Pati, Patni Aur Panga will be able to make the same splash on the TRP charts.

