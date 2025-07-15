Udaariyaan Fame Karan Sharma Joins The Cast Of Colors’ Dhaakad Beera, Reports

Colors is gearing up for a new TV show, Dhaakad Beera, produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s production house, Inspire Films. With the release of the first promo featuring Rakshanda Khan in a deadly character, anticipation and excitement have built up among viewers. Also, the show featured Pankhuri Awasthi in a cameo with Divyam Shukla playing the key role of her son. The show is set in Harayana and glorifies killing. The promo showcased a mother-in-law killing her daughter-in-law for bearing an illegitimate child.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about Senior actor Manish Khanna joining the cast of Colors’ Dhaakad Beera. If you have missed reading, you can check out the article below.

Check out Dhaakad Beera’s latest update about the new actor joining the cast on 15 July 2025

In addition, actor Karan Sharma is the new name who has joined the cast of Colors’ show Dhaakad Beera. According to the reports, Karan has joined the show and will be seen in a key role. More updates about his character are still under wraps.

Dhaakad Beera is a Colors show produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films. The show will release on 24 July 25, airing at 7:00 PM every day.

Karan Sharma is a well-known actor in the TV industry. He has appeared in prominent projects like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, and Udaariyaan.