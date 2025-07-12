Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant fills Mannat’s hairline by accident; Mannat accepts destiny’s play

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) and Mannat (Ayesha Singh) having an emotional altercation where Mannat (Ayesha Singh) was inebriated, not in her senses totally. Vikrant questioned her stand on sacrificing her love for money, for which, Mannat was about to let loose the fact of her having done it for her mother’s life. However, the conversation was cut short before Aishwarya’s angle could come out. We have written about Mannat getting to know the true face of Malla which pained her a lot. She got to know that her friend betrayed her in love, and that Vikrant was forced to marry Malla when she loved Mannat.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat coming to terms with the big shock she has received. She will worry about Vikrant and his wellbeing and think about hurting him at all given occasions. At that same time, Vikrant will come to meet her. The two of them will have a head bump when accidentally, the blood on her already injured forehead will get more intense. Vikrant will nurse her, and in the process, he will fill her hairline with blood. Mannat will take it as destiny’s play and will decide to fight for her own love and get it back too.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.