Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Katrina strikes a deal with Jia; Will Lakshmi’s plan succeed?

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) entering the Nigam household along with Raghuveer in the disguise of prospective buyers of Kartik’s (Sshubham Dipta) property. Lakshmi has donned the disguise of a foreigner by name Katrina while Kartik helped them in their endeavours. The idea of Lakshmi is to search for the property papers in the house and get a hold of it. However, when she does not get the papers, she decides on another plan.

The upcoming episode will see Katrina showing a sea-view palatial building to Jia via pictures. She will tell Jia that she loves to buy the Nigam house, but cannot pay in cash. Instead, she will ask Jia if she could take her building in exchange for this building. Jia will be attracted to the house seeing the pictures. She will finally agree to the barter arrangement and will start preparing the legal documents.

What will happen now?

