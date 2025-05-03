Laughter Chefs S2: Aly Goni Teases Rubina Dilaik’s Cooking Skills – Video Goes Viral

Colors show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 is undoubtedly winning hearts and has become everyone’s favorite yet again. The light-hearted comedy with cooking keeps the viewers hooked, and one cannot get over this. Some of the contestants are favorites of the audience, and Aly Goni is one among them. Yet again, he captured attention with his playful comment on Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina Dilaik was snapped at the show’s sets, and soon, co-contestant Aly joined her. His humorous personality yet again caught the spotlight as he joined hands in front of Rubina, and she patted him on his shoulders. Aly teased Rubina, calling her ‘head chef’. Meanwhile, Rubina praised him, calling him the Season 1 winner.

View Instagram Post 1: Laughter Chefs S2: Aly Goni Teases Rubina Dilaik's Cooking Skills - Video Goes Viral

However, he prompted everyone to laugh when he teased Rubina’s cooking skills, saying, ‘Head chef, aaye kuch na aaye lekin head chef.’ This comment left Rubina shocked, and she defended herself candidly, saying, ‘ Kuch na ane ke liye bhi confidence chaiye na.’

Aly Goni’s delightful camaraderie with Rubina Dilaik proves he is effortlessly hilarious, and that’s what makes him a favorite of many. Aly is undoubtedly a good chef, and he often wins stars in the show. His sense of humor, cracking jokes in between the cooking, is a treat for the viewers. The latest video is going viral, with fans loving Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik’s banter.